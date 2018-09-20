  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Labour wants early pregnancy gender tests banned

Thursday, September 20th, 2018

The Labour Party in Britain wants early pregnancy gender tests banned because of fears it may lead to girls being selectively aborted.

Naz Shah, the party’s spokeswoman for women and equalities, said it was “absolutely wrong” that women were pressurised to have abortions if the baby was expected to be a girl. Read more

