Whistleblower exposed exploitation of migrant workers

Thursday, September 20th, 2018

A whistleblower alerted Immigration New Zealand to the exploitation of 12 Indian workers in the South Island.

A 30-year-old employer was found to have forced staff across his South Island operation to work more than their visas allowed, refused to provide time off and paid them less than minimum wage. Continue reading

