Why you should see Pope Francis movie

It’s true. Wim Wenders’ film, “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” is long, and sometimes a badly done movie.

In the end, you feel uneasy at such a hagiography and the personality cult it exudes, to which the Catholic Church lends itself so easily, even if one guesses that this pope is fundamentally opposed to it…

A word to hear

And yet, this film is a must-see, especially since the Church is today wounded to the core by the sex abuse crisis and one can sometimes doubt its capacity to emerge from it.

You must see this film because it says how much Jorge Bergoglio, an old man born more than 80 years ago in Argentina, a Jesuit, priest and pope, is an extraordinary personality, doubtless one of the most extraordinary ones of our era, the early 21st century.

And since, precisely, he is the pope of the Catholics, it is indispensable, as a Catholic, to go and listen to him at least once.

Image: Catholic Family News

News category: Analysis and Comment.