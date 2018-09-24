Auckland City Mission relocated to allow redevelopment

The Auckland City Mission has begun relocating its entire operation.

It is shifting to a temporary site so the existing building in Hobson St can be upgraded.

Its accommodation, food bank, medical centre and other services will be located a few blocks away at 23 Union Street until a $90 million redevelopment is completed.

The former Prince of Wales Pub has housed the Auckland City Mission for 38 years, but the small, ageing building is no longer considered fit for purpose.

The new building will stand beside the present site, which has heritage status.

It will be expanded from two storeys to nine, with accommodation, more detox rooms, a larger medical centre, job training and other services.

It will include eighty high-density apartments. Forty units will be for the chronically homeless and the rest for those on the social housing waitlist.

It’s the first New Zealand example of a Common Ground model – a form of supported living for those with highly complex needs, the City Mission’s social services manager Helen Robinson said.

“Critical to this model is what we call a concierge service.”

That means an all-hours social worker on site as well as security.

Those with complex needs have the option of living in the unit for life.

City Missioner Chris Farrelly said the wooden building has ecological features, gardens and looks to te ao Māori principles of manaakitanga and kāwanatanga to create a welcoming environment.

Farrelly said there was growing demand in Auckland for the city mission’s services – for shelter, for food, for healthcare and for a safe haven from domestic violence.

Around 400 homeless people have the Hobson St site listed as their official address.

