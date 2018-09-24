  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Bishops announce new policies to police bishops

Monday, September 24th, 2018

New policies to police bishops have been announced.

The US Catholic bishops’ conference apologied last Wednesday for the role of bishops in the church’s clergy sexual abuse scandal.

At the same time, they announced new initiatives to hold abusive or negligent bishops accountable. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,