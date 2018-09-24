Catholic Institute NZ appoints acting academic dean

The Catholic Institute of Aotearoa New Zealand (TCI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Zachariah Duke.

He will join the team on 1 October taking on the roles of Lecturer in Theology and as a Research Fellow with The Nathaniel Centre – the New Zealand Catholic Bioethics Centre.

Zachariah has held several senior academic positions at BBI The Australian Institute of Theological Education, as well as an adjunct/conjoint lectureships with The University of Wollongong, The University of Newcastle and The University of Tasmania in Australia.

TCI Director, Gerald Scanlan, said: “We’re delighted to have Zachariah joining our team and welcome his wealth of experience and diverse skill set to the team.”

Zachariah has a particular interest and expertise in the areas of disability theology; practical-pastoral theology; ecclesiology and ethnography; and theological education.

He is currently co-chairing the Living Fully Network and undertaking the role of vice president of the Association of Practical Theology in Oceania.

Zachariah is a director on the Board of St Lucy’s School (a Catholic primary school which caters for children living with disabilities) and the Delany Foundation (the not-for-profit charity of the Patrician Brothers).

He has published a number of articles and papers on theology, spirituality and disability.

Late last year, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference (NZCBC) announced the creation of an Establishment Board to work towards creating a new structure for the delivery of Catholic tertiary level teaching, learning, research and advocacy.

The Board is working alongside Good Shepherd College and The Catholic Institute to assess how this new structure would work and the pathway for its creation.

Source

Supplied: Amanda Gregan NZCBC Communications Advisor

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.