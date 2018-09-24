  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Euthanasia campaigner convicted in NZ now charged in South Africa

Monday, September 24th, 2018

New Zealander Sean Davison helped his cancer-ravaged mother end her life, he was charged this week with doing the same for a disabled friend – and now South African authorities suspect he has assisted with more deaths. Continue reading

