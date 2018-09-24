  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Meet a Vatican Tailor

Monday, September 24th, 2018

Measure, pin, cut and sew. Once a high-fashion tailor, Ety Cicioni is now customizing cardinal cassocks and Swiss Guard uniforms in a quaint office in the barracks of the papal soldiers, across from the entrance of St. Anne’s Door.

It has been 22 years since Cicioni began hand-crafting ecclesiastical garments. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,