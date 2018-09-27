Catholic charities bringing relief after Typhoon Mangkhut

Catholic humanitarian agencies from around the world have committed themselves to support for Philippine relief and rehabilitation efforts in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut which devastated several northern provinces.

Caritas Internationalis in Rome has launched an appeal to help finance relief operations for thousands of families affected by the typhoon.

The US bishops’ Catholic Relief Services is on the ground providing assistance for families by distributing food and shelter, potable water and hygiene kits.

The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) in England and Wales has initially pledged about US$39,000 to help Caritas Philippines scale up its emergency response.

The typhoon, known locally as Ompong, was the strongest recorded anywhere in the world in 2018.

According to the Philippines government, nearly 600,000 people have been affected by Typhoon Mangkhut.

Almost 250,000 people have sought refuge in evacuation centres or with host families.

In the Northern Luzon region, houses have been destroyed and many acres of crops and farmland have been devastated.

The UN estimates that the typhoon has wiped out $265 million of crops, one month before harvest is due. This is going to have a massive impact on the food supply across the whole of the Philippines.

Caritas assessment teams reported that there is an urgent need for food in coastal and interior areas.

“There are a lot of things we need right now, particularly food, canned goods, clothes, blankets,” said Father Peter Rambac, parish priest of Roxas town in the northern province of Isabela.

Rambac said that in his parish alone, 90 percent of the crops have been damaged.

“We need your help in Benguet, especially for families and individuals at evacuation centres,” said Father Manuel Flores, social action coordinator of Baguio Diocese.

