Catholic school enrolments in Australia stagnate

Thursday, September 27th, 2018

Catholic school enrolments are projected to stagnate over the coming years, while numbers in state schools are set to rise by over 270,000.

Some blame fee rises, while others say confidence in the public school system is increasing and question whether the royal commission into child sex abuse has hurt confidence in the Catholic sector. Read more

