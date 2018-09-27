  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Dr Tony Foley, farewell long-serving Napier GP

Thursday, September 27th, 2018

Former long-serving Napier family doctor and health care leader Dr Tony Foley died peacefully at the age of 92 at St Joseph’s Home, Auckland on September 11.

He was farewelled at a private funeral at St Joseph’s Chapel, on September 17. Continue reading

