Kindness campaign promoted as antidote to bullying, anxiety

A year-long kindness campaign is being promoted in the US Diocese of Nashville Catholic schools as an antidote to bullying and anxiety.

The campaign is being backed by Catholic Charities school counselors.

Catholic Charities says a variety of factors, including increased screen time and social media usage, more homework and extracurricular activities, along with less recess and unstructured free time, is leaving children “missing out on connection-with each other and with their communities.

“It sometimes seems like we’re putting out fires, and we wanted to be proactive instead.” Read more

