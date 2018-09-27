The legend of medieval Pope Joan persists

Over the past week or two there have been public statements coming out of America in particular about sexual abuse by priests and others in the Church. Cover-ups allowed this behaviour to continue. Catholic and secular media are awash with commentary. At the heart of the storm has been findings in Pennsylvania and a testimony Read more
Finally, the Vatican has done a deal with China, or rather with the ruling Chinese Communist Party that has been conducting an escalating program of repression against religion. The deal is already drenched in controversy and opposed by many Chinese Catholics and anti-pope conservatives. But the Vatican hopes it is just the first fruit of Read more
Just a few months ago – though it seems like years – Washington, DC was the most coveted see in America. Though not the largest or wealthiest diocese, its archbishop is often the most politically well-connected cleric in the United States. All that changed when its former archbishop, Theodore McCarrick, was revealed to be a Read more
I commend Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern for condemning chemical warfare. Recently she stated, “New Zealand condemns any use of chemical weapons, whether it is in Syria or on the streets of the UK. “New Zealand believes all states must adhere to obligations under international law, including in respect of chemical weapons.” It is however inconsistent Read more