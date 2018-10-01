  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Backlash after tap and go collection plate launched

Monday, October 1st, 2018

St. Mary’s Cathedral in Australia is taking heat for implementing a tap and go collection plate.

The Roman Catholic cathedral in Sydney announced the moved on its Facebook page, but the outcry was so swift that the post was deleted soon after. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,