Pope issues month-long prayer appeal

Monday, October 1st, 2018

Pope Francis has issued a prayer appeal to the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.

All Catholics should take some time during October to pray daily for their scandal-hit church, Pope Francis says. Read more

