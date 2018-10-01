  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Signed consent needed to allow religious instruction in schools

Monday, October 1st, 2018

Primary and intermediate schools will have to ask families for their consent to teach religious instruction – and provides alternatives for those who refuse – if new guidelines are adopted.

They would also have to be explicit about what will be taught and whether it endorses a particular faith, draft guidelines released by the Ministry of Education Read more

Read the draft guidelines

