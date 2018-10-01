Pressing for answers: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò wants papal response

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has written a second letter to the Vatican about former US cardinal, Theodore McCarrick.

This one condemns the Vatican for not responding to his first letter, of 22 August.

In that, he claimed Pope Francis and other senior Church leaders covered up allegations of McCarrick’s abusive behaviour, and that Francis not only ignored sanctions Pope Benedict allegedly imposed on McCarrick, but made him a close advisor.

Viganò’s current letter says he wrote his first letter “solely for the good of the Church.

He says he chose to disclose the Church leaders’ cover-up “after long reflection and prayer, during months of profound suffering and anguish, during a crescendo of continual news of terrible events …

“The silence of the pastors who could have provided a remedy and prevented new victims became increasingly indefensible, a devastating crime for the Church.

“How can one avoid concluding that the reason they do not provide the documentation is that they know it confirms my testimony?” he wrote.

“Neither the pope, nor any of the cardinals in Rome have denied the facts I asserted in my testimony. If they deny my testimony, they have only to say so, and provide documentation to support that denial.”

Francis has responded to Viganò’s claims, saying to reporters, “I will not say a single word,”. Instead, he challenged reporters to figure out the truth for themselves.

Source

News category: World.