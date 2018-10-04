  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Priests suspended after publishing a book on celibacy

Thursday, October 4th, 2018

Two Catholic priests from Slovakia have been suspended after publishing a book on celibacy.

They say celibacy is “the wound of the Catholic Church that has been festering for eight centuries”. Read more

