South Park to feature Catholic Church abuse crisis

Thursday, October 4th, 2018

Next season’s South Park story lines will be taking on the catholic church’s sex abuse scandal.

Comedy Central has released a guide for season 22 of the satirical TV show, which includes themes encompassing sexual abuse and religion is on the agenda for a forthcoming second episode entitled A Boy and a Priest. Read more

