Media’s not responsible for church abuse scandal damage

Monday, October 8th, 2018

The media’s not responsible for the damage the abuse scandal has caused the church.

Church leadership is responsible for this, says German Cardinal Reinhard Marx.

Speaking at a news conference, Marx said the Church needs “more open and clear dialogue, accountability and a willingness to see abuse survivors and critics who push for remedy and reform not as enemies, but as “as cooperators with the Holy Spirit,”. Read more

