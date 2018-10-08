  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Billions owed in child support penalties

Monday, October 8th, 2018

New Zealanders owe billions in child support debt, with some individual parents owing more than $1 million. But most of the debt is late payment penalties, leading some to question whether the system is hurting the people it is designed to help. Continue reading

