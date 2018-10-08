2 Wairarapa earthquake prone churches closed

Whatever side of the he-said-she-said divide you’re on, or whichever side ultimately prevailed, the last few weeks of US political theater prove one thing: what we believe most often depends on who we believe. Once we’ve decided to trust someone, we are likely to believe that whatever they tell us is true. Even if it Read more
In Kenya there is a common call and response: “God is good” the speaker calls out and almost reflexively the room answers, “All the time, for that is his nature.” But if God is good, all the time, why is there evil? This is one of the oldest and most persistent human questions for Christian Read more
After the Vietnam War ended, U.S. military leaders recognized that they could not grasp what went wrong and begin to fix it unless everyone could speak with absolute candor. Every crisis demands the same, including the sex abuse crisis. So, while it is always a mistake to try and figure out what the crazies at Read more
A woman grew pumpkins for the local market. Near the large pumpkin patch there was a pear tree bearing so much fruit that the woman also picked pears to sell. The pumpkins were so heavy they made her back ache. Each had to be cut from the plant and lifted onto the trailer behind her Read more