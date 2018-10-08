  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
2 Wairarapa earthquake prone churches closed

Monday, October 8th, 2018

Two Wairarapa Catholic churches have closed abruptly after being deemed earthquake-prone for some time.

The decision to shut St Mary’s church in Carterton and St Anthony’s church in Martinborough was made by the Catholic Parish of Wairarapa’s finance committee and pastoral team last week.

It is understood the decision was based on keeping parishioners safe. Continue reading

