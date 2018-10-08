Women’s care center an exemplar of the culture of life

A US Women’s Care Center embodies the unconditional love and radical hospitality that anchors and sustains a culture of life.

The director of the University of Notre Dame’s Center for Ethics and Culture’s comments were made when presenting the Evangelium Vitae Medal to the Indiana Women’s Care Centre.

The Evangelium Vitae medal is the Center for Ethics and Culture’s annual prize.

It honors “individuals whose outstanding efforts have served to proclaim the Gospel of Life by steadfastly affirming and defending the sanctity of human life from its earliest stages.” Read more

