Chaplaincy Innovation Lab offers new learning community

Thursday, October 11th, 2018

A new Chaplaincy Innovation Lab is seeking to gather theologians, academics and chaplains to share research and practical strategies for effective chaplaincy.

On Tuesday, the Lab launched its website and related social media platforms.

The website will include a series of webinars hosted by chaplains.

The goal is to create community and discover best practices of chaplaincy formation. Read more

