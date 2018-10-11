Bishop Lowe moved to hear the stories of young people

The bishop of Hamilton, Steve Lowe has been posting on Facebook about his experience at the Synod on Young People, The Faith and Vocational Discernment taking place in Rome.

“We have been hearing what they want to say to us, their bishops, of their hopes and dreams for themselves, the Church and the world,” he writes.

Reflecting on the experience of listening to the hope and aspirations of the young people Lowe writes:

“Our young people live in a very complex world.

But as Church, we are called to be like the father in the parable who never gives up, who always goes out to his sons, and who always holds them in his heart and embrace no matter what.

This is the first call of the Church where the relationship that has primacy.

Behaviour changes when divine love in encountered as is attested to in the testimonies above.

We must never lose sight of the love God has for us. So as Church we must truly love with the heart of the Father.

But it also means, as sons and daughters of the Church, that we have to have hearts that are open to receive the Father’s love. The perfection of unconditional love is found in giving and receiving, not just one or the other.

It strikes me more and more that all of our hearts need reforming so that in and through us Christ might transform the world.”

Lowe says he has been moved by hearing the stories of young people enduring extraordinary hardships.

“But at the same time, we have been hearing about young people with great spirit, who are alive in their faith and service, who put their faith into action with so much joy and enthusiasm.”

