Manila refuses to extend Australian nun’s visa

The Philippines’ Immigration Bureau says Sister Patricia Fox failed to raise new arguments to support her appeal for an extension to extend her missionary visa. Continue reading
News category: Asia Pacific, News Shorts.
Thursday, October 11th, 2018
Tags: expulsions, Patricia Fox
