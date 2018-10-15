  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Bishop sets up exorcism squad

Monday, October 15th, 2018

An exorcism squad has been set up in Ireland by Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan.

Cullinan says he is establishing a “Delivery Ministry”.

One priest in Cullinan’s diocese of Waterford and Lismore will start training clerics in the practice of exorcism.

Cullinan says he made the decision after receiving a number of requests for help in warding off evil spirits from parishioners. Read more

