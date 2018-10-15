Bishop sets up exorcism squad

An exorcism squad has been set up in Ireland by Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan.

Cullinan says he is establishing a “Delivery Ministry”.

One priest in Cullinan’s diocese of Waterford and Lismore will start training clerics in the practice of exorcism.

Cullinan says he made the decision after receiving a number of requests for help in warding off evil spirits from parishioners. Read more

