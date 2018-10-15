Catholic fashion exhibit more popular than Tutankhamun

The Catholic fashion exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art attracted over 1.5 million visitors between 10 May and 8 October.

“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” has beaten the museum’s record for the institution’s best-attended show.

The record had been held since the 1978 presentation of “Treasures of Tutankhamun,” which drew 1.4 million visitors. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.