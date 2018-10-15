  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Catholic fashion exhibit more popular than Tutankhamun

Monday, October 15th, 2018

The Catholic fashion exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art attracted over 1.5 million visitors between 10 May and 8 October.

“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” has beaten the museum’s record for the institution’s best-attended show.

The record had been held since the 1978 presentation of “Treasures of Tutankhamun,” which drew 1.4 million visitors. Read more

