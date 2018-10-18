Award for L’Arche founder Jean Vanier

Jean Vanier (90), who in 1964 founded the international federation L’Arche, has been awarded a Spiritual Solidarity Award from the Adyan Foundation, a Lebanon-based organisation for interreligious studies and spiritual solidarity.

L’Arche communities are dedicated to creating and developing homes, programmes and support networks for people who have intellectual disabilities.

The official letter accompanying the award says Vanier’s “testimony as well as that of the L’Arche Communities, throughout the world and throughout diverse religions and cultures, shows that the values of diversity, solidarity and human dignity are truly a path of communion and peace.

“L’Arche has shown the world how human weakness and handicap can carry a new meaning for what it is to be human.

“We are grateful to you for having accepted to receive this award that strengthens the link between our two communities, and makes of you, Jean, an honorary member of Adyan.”

Vanier says the relationship between L’Arche and Adyan means a lot to him, and the award has left a great impact in his heart.

He says he and all L’Arche groups have a great desire to open up to the other, “so we help them and they help us to discover that each one of us is a very beautiful human being.”

The Award, now in its 11th year, aims to encourage and honour people devoted to developing and promoting solidarity and unity among citizens of different faiths, especially in the contexts of tension and violence.

