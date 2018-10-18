  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
The Roman Rite is not the only Catholic Rite

Thursday, October 18th, 2018

It may surprise most people to know that there are many different rites within the Catholic Church.

All the rites of the Catholic Church are of equal dignity and equally valid. Attendance at a different rite fulfils the Sunday obligation. Read more

