  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Holy See advocates novel forms of social accounting

Thursday, October 18th, 2018

The Holy See has told the UN novel forms of social accounting are needed so as not to replace old problems with new ones.

Uniting the economic, social and environmental dimensions of development is not easy since they have so often been considered separately, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the UN, told the Economic and Financial Committee. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,