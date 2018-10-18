  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Calls for name change at Kavanagh College

Thursday, October 18th, 2018

Tears mixed with calls for healing as more than 50 people gathered in Dunedin to demand a new name for Kavanagh College.

The meeting was organised by former Kavanagh College pupils Christian McNab and Sam Murphy following ODT Insight revelations about sexual offending within the Dunedin diocese. Continue reading

