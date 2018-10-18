  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Eight priests, nuns and teachers expelled from Myanmar

Thursday, October 18th, 2018

Eight priests, nuns and teachers have been expelled from Myanmar’s northern Shan state.

China-backed ethnic minority Wa State Army have ordered them to leave the Wa Hills, which border China.

They were only allowed to take what they could carry. Read more

