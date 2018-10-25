Defence industry forum faces faith-based backlash

After dramatic scenes outside Wellington’s stadium last year, the New Zealand Defence Industry Association’s annual forum has been moved to Palmerston North’s main stadium and will occur there on the 31st of October and 1st of November.

Dubbed by protesters as a "weapons expo" for companies that profit from war and killing, the event will again be the subject of protest action from civic and faith-based groups this year

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.