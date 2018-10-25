  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Hastings parish helped keep needy children warm this winter

Thursday, October 25th, 2018

Hastings Parish’s ‘Needy Children’ project distributed thermal clothing to children in Hawkes Bay during the winter months.

Supported by a diocesan contribution of $3000 and private donations of $6800, the funds enabled the purchase of discounted thermals from The Warehouse.

They provided 405 sets of new tops and leggings for children from 2 to 12 years of age and additional purchases for older children. Continue reading

