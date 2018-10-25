Hastings parish helped keep needy children warm this winter

Hastings Parish’s ‘Needy Children’ project distributed thermal clothing to children in Hawkes Bay during the winter months.

Supported by a diocesan contribution of $3000 and private donations of $6800, the funds enabled the purchase of discounted thermals from The Warehouse.

They provided 405 sets of new tops and leggings for children from 2 to 12 years of age and additional purchases for older children. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.