Priest who testified against bishop accused of rape found dead

A Catholic priest who testified against an Indian bishop accused of rape has been found dead.

His family suspect foul play. However, local medical staff said he had a series of health problems.

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, 67, was found dead inside his room a week after Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar was granted bail by the state court in Kerala and went back to his diocese. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.