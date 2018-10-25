  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
School grieves for student killed in Oamaru hit-and-run accident

Thursday, October 25th, 2018

“It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the death, last night of one of our year 10 female students,” St Kevin’s College wrote on Facebook.

“This has and will continue to have a traumatic effect on our school and particularly the students who knew and loved her.”

The 14-year-old Oamaru girl died in a hit-and-run accident. Continue reading

