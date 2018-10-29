14 million new Catholics recorded from 2015 to 2016

The number of new Catholics grew by an estimated 14 million from 2015 to 2016.

As of 2016 about 1.3 billion of the world’s 7.35 billion people identified as Catholics.

Despite the millions of new Catholics, the global catholic population fell by 0.05 percent due to the number of deaths and conversions to other faiths, the statistics showed. Read more

