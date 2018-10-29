  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Seven in hospital after butane canister exploded at De La Salle College

Monday, October 29th, 2018

One person was seriously injured and seven others received minor injuries after a butane canister exploded during a barbecue at a De La Salle College in Māngere last Friday

 Principal Myles Hogarty said the explosion took place at morning interval and “involved a portable gas cooker exploding while boys were running a sausage sizzle as part of their Young Enterprise Studies”. Continue reading

