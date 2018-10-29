Seven in hospital after butane canister exploded at De La Salle College

A year after the coalition Government took office, its flagship housing plan KiwiBuild is barely off the ground. At this year’s Bruce Jesson Memorial lecture, Monte Cecilia Housing Trust’s Bernie Smith argued KiwiBuild’s flaws not only perpetuate housing unaffordability, but cause further intergenerational social problems. Bernie Smith tells an interesting story. After working in some of the Read more
As the Vatican copes with the growing clergy sex abuse scandal and declining number of priests worldwide, it is laying the groundwork to open formal debate on an issue that has long been taboo: opening up the priesthood to married men in parts of the world where clergy are scarce. Pope Francis has convened a Read more
The Law Commission’s report on alternative approaches to abortion law portrays a day of infamy, betrayal, shameful injustice and the denial of the dignity of women and of motherhood. The choice of the Labour-led government to trample on the human rights of our precious unborn and the right of women to be protected from the Read more
More than 70 percent of Americans identify as Christian, but you wouldn’t know it from listening to them. An overwhelming majority of people say that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about faith, most of the time. During the Great Depression, the playwright Thornton Wilder remarked, “The revival in religion will be a rhetorical problem — Read more