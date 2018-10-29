Homeless Jesus finds place to lay his head

A sculpture of a homeless Jesus – depicting hims as a homeless person sleeping on a park bench, with his face and hands are obscured by a blanket but crucifixion wounds on his feet revealing his identity has finally found a home.

It was denied a home in London two years ago after Westminster City Council refused permission for one to be installed outside Westminster Central Hall near the Houses of Parliament.

However, it has found a home at the Farm Street Jesuit Church in Mayfair, in the side chapel of Our Lady of the Seven Dolours. Read more

