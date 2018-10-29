  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Trendy new churches poach worshippers from stuffy ones

Monday, October 29th, 2018

The Church of England has launched an evangelism drive.

Part of its strategy is to attract young agnostics by “planting” churches, an American model where members of a healthy church set up new churches one elsewhere.

According to Ric Thorpe, the Bishop of Islington 2,400 church plants are planned by 2030. Continue reading

