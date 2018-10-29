Vatican mishandling China

The Vatican is mishandling China and the recent agreement between the Vatican and China is a step toward the “annihilation” of the church in China, says Cardinal Joseph Zen.

Zen, who is the former bishop of Hong Kong, says the distinction between the underground Church and the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association has not been eradicated.

He says those who attend the “underground” Church worship in secret and are subject to persecution from the government if they are discovered.

Amid a religious crackdown in China, Zen says priests of the underground Church have been encouraging their parishioners to skip Mass for their own safety. Read more

