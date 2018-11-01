  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Tiny church bucking national trend thanks to community spirit

Thursday, November 1st, 2018

In a semi-rural Marlborough town, St Luke’s Church is welcoming its loyal parishioners; as it has done since Queen Victoria was head of state.

While the number of regular attendees for Sunday morning service fluctuate from 25 to 30, St Luke’s is a vital part of the community Continue reading

