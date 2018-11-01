  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Malaysia sets example – abandons death penalty

Thursday, November 1st, 2018

Malaysia has decided to abandon the death penalty.

The Asian country’s decision is winning praise and adds further momentum to a growing global trend that human rights advocates hope will spell an end to state-sanctioned killing. Read more

