Australian Border Force blocking church baptism of detention-born baby

Monday, November 5th, 2018

The Australian Border Force is preventing a baby who was born seven months ago in a Melbourne immigration detention centre from being baptised in a church, according to the family and a Catholic priest.

A United Nations body is now examining whether Australia is breaching its human rights obligations by holding the infant in arbitrary detention. Read more

