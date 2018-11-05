  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Parents angry after bishop tells children that Santa isn’t real

Monday, November 5th, 2018

The bishop of the Belleville Diocese in southern Illinois told fifth- and sixth-grade students that there is no Santa Claus and they should not celebrate Halloween, according to parents.

“It was something that shouldn’t have been said,” one parent said Wednesday of the bishop’s remarks to the fifth- and sixth-graders. Read more

