Charismatic Catholics to get new international organisation

The Vatican has appointed a new body to lead international activities for Charismatic Catholics.

“Charis” will combine the two bodies that presently provide leadership for the world’s Charismatic Catholics.

These are the International Catholic Charismatic Renewal Service and the Catholic Fraternity of Charismatic Covenant Communities and Fellowships, which will cease to exist on Pentecost Sunday (9 June) next year.

Although the statutes governing Charis have been approved “ad experimentum” (i.e. on an experimental basis), the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, which certifies international Catholic lay organisations, says Charis will begin operating on 8 December.

It also says Charis will operate in favour of all expressions of the current of grace that is Catholic Charismatic Renewal.

“Each single charismatic reality will remain as it is, fully respected in its own identity and under the jurisdiction of the ecclesiastical authority upon which it currently depends,” the Dicastery says.

The Vatican says after 8 December, the Dicastery will formally appoint the following people to various services within Charis for a three-year period from next Pentecost Sunday:

Dr Jean-Luc Moens from Belgium as Moderator

Bishop Peter Leslie Smith from the United States for English- and French-speaking North America and the Caribbean

Andrés Arango from the United States for Spanish-speaking North America and the Caribbean

María Eugenia de Góngora from Guatemala for Central America

Pino Scafuro from Argentina for Spanish-speaking South America

Gabriella Marcia da Rocha Días from Brazil for Portuguese-speaking South America

Cyril John from India for Asia

Br James Shin San-Hyun from South Korea for Asia

Jean-Christophe Sakiti from Togo for French-speaking Africa

Fred Mawanda from Uganda for English-speaking Africa

Paolo Maino from Italy for Europe

Rev. Deacon Etienne Mellot from France for Europe

Shayne Bennett from Australia for Oceania

José Prado Flores from Mexico for Diverse Catholic Charismatic Renewal ministries

Fr Etienne Vetö from the United States for Charismatic priests or religious

Mr Jean Barbara from Lebanon for Charismatic communities

Deacon Johannes Fichtenbauer from Austria for Charismatic Communities

Mr François Prouteau from France for Associations with Holy See recognition

Ms Giulia Rancan from Italy for young charismatic Catholics under 30 years of age

Fr Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap. from Italy as the Ecclesiastical Assistant

Charis’s ecclesiastical adviser will be the preacher of the papal household, Capuchin Father Raniero Cantalamessa.

