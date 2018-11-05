  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Nazareth Care ordered to pay $140,000 for manager’s unjustified dismissal

Monday, November 5th, 2018

A Christchurch retirement facility owned by nuns must pay $140,000 after sacking its general manager and escorting him off the premises without explanation.

The Employment Court this month ruled Nazareth Care unjustifiably dismissed Stephen Roach and ordered it to pay him $140,000 compensation. Continue reading

