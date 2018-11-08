  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Over 3,000 Egyptian churches’ wait for legal recognition

Thursday, November 8th, 2018

More than 3,000 Egyptian churches and church-affiliated buildings are still waiting for legal recognition from the Egyptian government.

They have been waiting for nearly two years after legislation, seen by some as positive step for religious freedom in the Muslim-majority country, was passed. Read more

