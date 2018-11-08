  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Nothing against fireworks in the Bible

Thursday, November 8th, 2018

The church youth group had sold enough fireworks to pay for their Easter camp over the four-day sales period.

Nations Church senior pastor Peter Tate says this was far more effective than selling cheese rolls or chocolate

He said while some members of his congregation did not like them, there was nothing against fireworks in the Bible. Continue reading

